Top-30 prospect Malaki Branham committed to Ohio State on Wednesday, giving Chris Holtmann and the Buckeyes their third ESPN 100 prospect in the 2021 class.

Branham chose Ohio State over Alabama, Baylor, Louisville, Missouri, Marquette and Xavier. The Columbus, Ohio, native had officially visited Ohio State, but also took unofficial trips to Louisville and Xavier.

"I chose them because they didn't recruit me like an in-state kid. They were slightly annoying, in a good way," Branham told ESPN. "They never stopped calling and never got too comfortable. They've shown me how I can flourish in their system with my versatility at the guard position. They also believe in my abilities at the highest level."

Long considered a candidate to stay home for school, Branham insisted he wasn't a lock for Ohio State and legitimately considered the other schools on his final list.

"That was the biggest misconception in my recruitment through other coaches," Branham said. "My family will go anywhere to support me and I know if I would've gone across the globe that would still be there for me. It just came down to best fit, and it was truly a tough choice through the final schools that I had on my list.

"It wasn't easy at all, and I want everyone to understand that I truly took into account the schools that genuinely recruited me and were serious about me being a part of their program."

A 6-foot-5 shooting guard from St. Vincent-St. Mary High School (Ohio) -- the same high school LeBron James went to -- Branham is ranked No. 28 in the ESPN 100 for 2021. He slots in as the No. 5 player in the class at his position.

Branham averaged 18.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in four games at the U16 Nike Peach Jam for NEO Tru Game last summer, shooting 38.5% from 3-point range.

"Branham has a sturdy frame and good positional size at the shooting guard spot," said Paul Biancardi, ESPN national recruiting director. "He shows a lot of old-school characteristics and skill. He plays under control during tense moments in the game with a stoic expression. His shooting fundamentals are in place, especially from the midrange. His 3-point shot needs work, but it is more than capable. I like his ability to handle the ball in a pinch when needed against pressure.

"However, he is best as a driver and rebounder. His drive game is crafty and strong, as he takes contact well and finishes. He is a committed rebounder on both ends, blocks out on defense and crashes the offensive glass."

Branham is Holtmann's third ESPN 100 prospect in the 2021 recruiting class, joining point guard Meechie Johnson (No. 45) and power forward Kalen Etzler (No. 97). Both players committed in the spring or summer of 2019. Ohio State also has Bucknell transfer Jimmy Sotos (11.5 PPG, 3.9 APG), who would have to sit out next season if he doesn't receive a waiver to play immediately.

"I'm a winner," Branham said. "I've been a part of state championship teams and also had the privilege of partaking in the coveted EYBL Peach Jam. I love to win and I'm willing to work hard for the success of the team. I know it won't be easy, but I'm gonna work and do what's necessary to be the last team standing. That's the expectation of myself."