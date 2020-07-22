Tulane says the COVID-19 pandemic has caused the cancellation of a college basketball game scheduled in China this November.

Tulane was slated to play against Washington in the Pac-12 China Game in Shanghai.

A Tulane spokesman says the decision to cancel the event was made in coordination with Washington as well as Chinese-based partners in the event, Alibaba and the Federation of University Sport of China.

The decision to call off the game also comes amid rising diplomatic tensions between the two countries. The U.S. State Department this week ordered China to close its consulate in Houston after the indictments of Chinese hackers who have allegedly sought to steal coronavirus vaccine research being done by institutions in Texas.

China has condemned the order to close its Houston consulate and warned of a firm response.