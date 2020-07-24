Missouri basketball players Xavier Pinson, Mitchell Smith and Jeremiah Tilmon withdrew from the 2020 NBA draft on Friday and will return to the Tigers for the upcoming season.

Pinson started 31 games as a sophomore last season, averaging 11.1 points while shooting 40% from the field. Smith will be a fifth-year senior after the 6-foot-10 senior averaged 5.1 points and 4.9 rebounds.

Tilmon also will be a senior and has averaged 8.9 points and 4.9 boards over 81 games in his career. The 6-foot-10 Tilmon was a top-50 recruit in 2017 but has struggled to stay out of foul trouble throughout his career.

"Coming back for my senior year, I want to finish school, finish strong, get my degree," Tilmon said in a video on social media. "We got a good group of guys coming in, and we've got unfinished business, M-I-Z."

Coach Cuonzo Martin's roster will have 11 players who are juniors or seniors, the most in the Southeastern Conference and third most among all Power 5 programs. They will have just one true freshman on the roster this season in 7-foot-2 center Jordan Wilmore.

Missouri went 15-16 last season, its second consecutive losing season among Martin's three seasons in Columbia.

Information from The Associated Press was used in this report.