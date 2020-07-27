Top 25 2022 prospect Jalen Hood-Schifino has decommitted from Pittsburgh and is reopening his recruitment, he told ESPN.

Hood-Schifino, a Pittsburgh native who moved to North Carolina, had committed to the Panthers this past December.

"I felt it was important to tell them now, because I know they were not recruiting people in my position because of my commitment," Hood-Schifino said. "This gives them a chance to do that, and it gives me a chance to go through the process."

Hood-Schifino, a 6-foot-6 shooting guard who will play at powerhouse Montverde Academy (Florida) next season, is ranked No. 23 in the ESPN 60 for 2022. He's ranked as a top-five player at his position in the class.

"Now that I have reopened the process, I will have a chance to build relationships with other coaches and see other programs. I rushed the process only being a sophomore," Hood-Schifino said. "I'm still a long way from entering college. It's going to be very important who I play with and what will be the best system for me."

Hood-Schifino had a long list of scholarship offers when he originally committed to Jeff Capel and Pittsburgh, but the Panthers will still remain under consideration.

"It's a once-in-a-lifetime process and experience," he said. "I never got the chance to build relationships with other coaches. Pittsburgh will still remain at the top of my list. I have great respect for coach Jeff Capel and his staff."