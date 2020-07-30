Baylor star MaCio Teague will return to school after withdrawing from the NBA draft ahead of Monday's deadline for college players who want to preserve their eligibility.

The return of Teague, a 6-foot-3 point guard who averaged 13.9 PPG last season, boosts Baylor's national title aspirations in 2020-21.

"I'll make the best decision for my family and myself," Teague said in the video he tweeted Wednesday to announce his decision. "I'll be back at Baylor the next season to finish off what we started."

Between Nov. 8, 2019, and Feb. 22, 2020 -- a span of 23 games -- Baylor didn't lose. The Bears had a legitimate shot to win their first national title before the coronavirus pandemic prompted the cancellation of the NCAA tournament.

Next season, however, the Bears could bring back enough talent to make another run. Teague and Jared Butler, another key Baylor player, both entered the NBA draft after the season. College players who hope to preserve their eligibility must withdraw by Aug. 3.

Butler has not announced his decision. With Teague and Butler on the floor together last season, Baylor made 48.1% of its shots inside the arc and held opponents to just 83 points per 100 possessions, per hooplens.com.

It's unclear how the coronavirus pandemic could impact the upcoming college basketball season, but Dan Gavitt, the NCAA's vice president of basketball, recently told ESPN the organization still intends to host a tournament in March and April, per the norm.