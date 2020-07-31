Markell Johnson and DJ Funderburk rock the rim as the Wolfpack balloon their lead over Duke. (0:38)

RALEIGH, N.C. -- DJ Funderburk plans to return to NC State for his senior season after considering whether to leave school for a professional career.

The school announced Funderburk's decision Friday.

"I think we have all the pieces to have a great season and I'm excited to help lead the team back to the NCAA tournament," Funderburk said.

The 6-foot-10 forward averaged 12.8 points and 6.1 rebounds as a redshirt junior last year. He also averaged a team-best 13.4 points against Atlantic Coast Conference opponents, and he shot nearly 61% from the field last season.