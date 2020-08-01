J.B. White, a top-100 recruit in the class of 2021 and a New Mexico commit, was shot and killed on Saturday morning in Santa Fe, New Mexico, according to the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office.

Officers responded to a 911 call about a shooting at a residence in northern Santa Fe County around 3:30 a.m. local time, according to Juan Rios, the sheriff's office's spokesman.

"[White] was the victim of the shooting," Rios told ESPN. "He passed away as a result of his injuries at the residence."

Rios said investigators are currently seeking information about the incident and encouraging anyone with information about the shooting to contact them.

"It's a very active investigation," Rios said.

The 18-year-old White, a 6-foot-8 forward, was ranked No. 100 in the 2021 ESPN 100 rankings. He reportedly planned to graduate a year early from Santa Fe High School, where he led his team to the state playoffs in back-to-back seasons, and enroll at New Mexico this season.

White committed to the program last year.

On Wednesday, he posted a video of his acrobatic dunk over two people. It was his last tweet.

Rios said nobody yet has been arrested or charged.