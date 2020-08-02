Arizona State guard Remy Martin is withdrawing from the NBA draft and will return to the Sun Devils for his senior season, the school announced Sunday.

"I'm blessed to have the opportunity to coach Remy Martin for one more season," coach Bobby Hurley said. "Remy will be one of the best players in college basketball this year and will be on a mission to lead Arizona State basketball in its pursuit of championships."

Martin is a potential preseason All-American and solidifies Arizona State as a preseason top-20 team.

A 6-foot point guard from California, Martin earned first-team All-Pac-12 honors last season after averaging 19.1 points and 4.1 assists. Martin emerged as one of the elite scorers in the country as a junior, scoring at least 20 points on 18 different occasions -- including seven straight games in December and January. He scored 33 points in a November win over Princeton and also went for 30 points in a February loss to UCLA.

With Martin back in the fold, Arizona State could enter the 2020-21 season as the Pac-12 favorite. The Sun Devils also bring back Alonzo Verge Jr. (14.6 PPG) and welcome five-star guard Josh Christopher, the highest-ranked recruit in program history. In that trio, Hurley will have one of the most explosive perimeter groups in the country.

Arizona State was poised for its third straight trip to the NCAA tournament last season, winning 20 games for the third season in a row.