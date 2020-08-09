ESPN 100 guard Jalen Warley committed to Florida State on Sunday, giving the Seminoles their fourth top-50 prospect in the 2021 class.

Warley chose Florida State over a number of schools, but it ultimately came down to Virginia, Michigan and the Seminoles in the final weeks.

"I felt like I had a really good relationship with the coaching staff," Warley told ESPN. "It was the best fit for my play style."

A 6-foot-4 combo guard from Westtown School in Pennsylvania, Warley is ranked No. 36 in the ESPN 100 and is the No. 10 shooting guard in the class. Warley had a breakout junior season, vaulting up the rankings and earning several noteworthy scholarship offers last spring.

Warley is the fifth commitment for coach Leonard Hamilton in the 2021 class, joining top-50 prospects Bryce McGowens (No. 33), Matt Cleveland (No. 35) and John Butler (No. 48). All four are ranked in the top 10 at their respective positions. Florida State also has a commitment from 7-foot-3 center Naheem McLeod, a junior college prospect who had signed with the Seminoles in the 2019 class but went the junior college route coming out of high school.

There is a strong case to be made that Florida State has the top recruiting class in 2021 right now. Baylor and Ohio State are the only other schools with more than one top-50 prospect committed at this point in the cycle, and the Bears and Buckeyes have two apiece to Florida State's four.

"I feel like me, paired together with all the talent on the roster, I believe I can bring a national championship to Florida State," Warley said. "I think it's really exciting and something that's extremely special."

Florida State will have four seniors on next season's roster, while incoming freshman Scottie Barnes is a likely one-and-done prospect. While there is nobody of Barnes' caliber in the current recruiting class, it's likely the deepest group Hamilton has landed in several years. The Seminoles had the No. 20 recruiting class in 2020 and the No. 15 class in 2019.