ESPN 100 prospect Bryce Hopkins is decommitting from Louisville basketball, he told ESPN on Sunday.

Hopkins, who is ranked No. 32 in the ESPN 100, originally committed to the Cardinals in November 2019.

"Every time I've gone the coaches have been genuine and they had a great vision for me that I loved," Hopkins told ESPN at the time. "I felt completely comfortable with the coaching staff."

Before he committed to Louisville last fall, he had taken visits to California, Wisconsin, Indiana, Kansas and Northwestern.

Hopkins, a versatile 6-foot-6 forward from Fenwick High School (Illinois), was the headliner in a strong early class for Chris Mack and the Cardinals. Despite his decommitment, Louisville still has three pledges in 2021: ESPN 100 point guard Bobby Pettiford, talented junior college guard El Ellis and four-star forward Eric Van Der Heijden.