Guard Holland Woods has been granted a waiver by the NCAA and will be eligible to play for Arizona State for the upcoming season after transferring from Portland State.

Woods averaged 17.7 points, 5.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds at Portland State, where he set school records for career assists (521) and steals (165). He shot 41.5% from the field and 30.4% from 3-point range last season.

Holland, who is from Glendale, Arizona, earned first-team all-Big Sky honors as a junior and finished second in the conference in assists.