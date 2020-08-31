        <
        >

          Basketball world reacts to John Thompson Jr.'s death

          Bilas remembers the legacy of John Thompson (1:33)

          Jay Bilas reflects on the life and career of legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. (1:33)

          9:42 AM ET
          • ESPN.com

          Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. has died at age 78.

          Players, coaches and those in the basketball world took to social media to reflect on what Thompson meant to them.