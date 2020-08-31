Basketball world reacts to John Thompson Jr.'s death

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. has died at age 78.

Players, coaches and those in the basketball world took to social media to reflect on what Thompson meant to them.

Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I'm going to miss you, but I'm sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, "Hey MF", then we would talk about everything except basketball....... pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q — Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020

RIP John Thompson, one of the game's greatest coaches. His teams were smart, disciplined and ferocious on defense. Thompson was thoughtful and forceful on social issues, and always took the principled stand. A true giant, on the floor and off. pic.twitter.com/6QeqW3S0T8 — Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 31, 2020

This year just keep getting worse!!

RIP COACH JOHN THOMPSON. I was honored to have the opportunity to pick your brain and learn from you while in DC. You had the look of intimidation and focus but had the mindset of a wise man. You're a legend and will truly be missed!! — Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 31, 2020

Here is Allen Iverson thanking John for saving his life.🌎🏀💔 pic.twitter.com/QY88pOWeHC — Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 31, 2020

So many lives were changed by great men like Coach Thompson. https://t.co/mJyVR3TpDy — Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) August 31, 2020