Basketball world reacts to John Thompson Jr.'s death

Legendary Georgetown coach John Thompson Jr. has died at age 78.
Players, coaches and those in the basketball world took to social media to reflect on what Thompson meant to them.
Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I'm going to miss you, but I'm sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, "Hey MF", then we would talk about everything except basketball. May you always Rest in Paradise, where there is no pain or suffering. I will always see your face in my mind, hoping that I made you proud. "Your Prodigal Son". #Hoya4Life
Thanks For Saving My Life Coach. I'm going to miss you, but I'm sure that you are looking down on us with a big smile. I would give anything just for one more phone call from you only to hear you say, "Hey MF", then we would talk about everything except basketball....... pic.twitter.com/03yj4gZv5q— Allen Iverson (@alleniverson) August 31, 2020
Very sad news to wake up to on this cloudy morning. Our legendary Georgetown coach, John Thompson has passed away. He was my mentor, great teacher, hero and a father figure to so many us who got the chance to play for him. Under coach Thompson, I learned a lot about the game of basketball but most importantly, I learned how to be a man in society. We will really miss him. RIP coach. 💔💔💔
RIP John Thompson, one of the game's greatest coaches. His teams were smart, disciplined and ferocious on defense. Thompson was thoughtful and forceful on social issues, and always took the principled stand. A true giant, on the floor and off. pic.twitter.com/6QeqW3S0T8— Jay Bilas (@JayBilas) August 31, 2020
This year just keep getting worse!!— Bradley Beal (@RealDealBeal23) August 31, 2020
RIP COACH JOHN THOMPSON. I was honored to have the opportunity to pick your brain and learn from you while in DC. You had the look of intimidation and focus but had the mindset of a wise man. You're a legend and will truly be missed!!
John Thompson passed away last night.— Rex Chapman🏇🏼 (@RexChapman) August 31, 2020
He was the first Black coach to win a NCAA title.
He won two as a player w the Celtics.
He had a 97% graduation rate for his players at Georgetown.
Here is Allen Iverson thanking John for saving his life.🌎🏀💔 pic.twitter.com/QY88pOWeHC
So many lives were changed by great men like Coach Thompson. https://t.co/mJyVR3TpDy— Richard Jefferson (@Rjeff24) August 31, 2020
We lost a giant last night. He was ahead of his time. John Thompson, John Chaney & Nolan Richardson in the 80's were fighting the fight long before the "bubble." (And, don't believe what you heard. He was a big teddy bear of a man.) RIP, Large Father. pic.twitter.com/QODMyDcEfp— Fran Fraschilla (@franfraschilla) August 31, 2020