          Remembering Georgetown legend John Thompson Jr.'s life, in photos

          Michael Wilbon shares the profound impact John Thompson had on his life

          Michael Wilbon shares his personal experiences with John Thompson Jr. and the impact Thompson had on his life as a mentor. (2:59)

          1:20 PM ET
          • ESPN.com staff

          Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson Jr., who led the Hoyas to the 1984 national championship and three Final Fours in the 1980s, has died at age 78.

          Thompson, who has the most wins (596) and NCAA tournament appearances (20) in program history, developed four players who ended up enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Allen Iverson.

          "Thanks For Saving My Life Coach," Iverson tweeted Monday morning regarding Thompson's death.

          From Thompson's brief NBA stint to his 27 years at Georgetown and beyond, we remember Thompson's life and how he impacted the game of basketball and those around him.