Remembering Georgetown legend John Thompson Jr.'s life, in photos

Michael Wilbon shares his personal experiences with John Thompson Jr. and the impact Thompson had on his life as a mentor. (2:59)

Legendary Georgetown basketball coach John Thompson Jr., who led the Hoyas to the 1984 national championship and three Final Fours in the 1980s, has died at age 78.

Thompson, who has the most wins (596) and NCAA tournament appearances (20) in program history, developed four players who ended up enshrined in the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame: Patrick Ewing, Alonzo Mourning, Dikembe Mutombo and Allen Iverson.

"Thanks For Saving My Life Coach," Iverson tweeted Monday morning regarding Thompson's death.

From Thompson's brief NBA stint to his 27 years at Georgetown and beyond, we remember Thompson's life and how he impacted the game of basketball and those around him.

Among the Naismith Hall of Famers John Thompson Jr. coached included Patrick Ewing, who was named Big East Tournament MVP in 1984 and 1985. Bettmann Archive/Getty Images

As a player, John Thompson Jr. averaged 19.2 points and 13.4 rebounds with Providence College. AP Photo

John Thompson Jr. (No. 5) was a third-round NBA draft pick in 1964, joining Red Auerbach's Boston Celtics. NBAE/Getty Images

John Thompson Jr. coached Georgetown to three Final Fours. In 1982, his Hoyas lost to Dean Smith's North Carolina Tar Heels. AP Photo

Two years after they were runners-up, John Thompson Jr. and Patrick Ewing won the 1984 national championship. AP Photo

John Thompson Jr. coached the United States national team to a bronze medal at the 1988 Olympics. US Presswire

John Thompson Jr. walked off the court before a 1989 game against Boston College to protest an NCAA measure that would ban academically ineligible freshmen from receiving scholarships. Suzy Mast/AP Photo

"He was my mentor, great teacher, hero and a father figure to so many us who got the chance to play for him," Dikembe Mutombo wrote on Monday. Focus on Sport/Getty Images

Alonzo Mourning (far right) finished his college career with 2,001 points and 1,032 rebounds under coach John Thompson Jr. Mitchell Layton/Getty Images

Allen Iverson credited John Thompson Jr. for "saving my life" after the Georgetown coach stood by him despite Iverson's alleged role in a brawl at a bowling alley before his senior year of high school. Mitchell Layton/BIG EAST Conference/Collegiate Images/Getty Images

John Thompson Jr. was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1999. John Mottern/AFP/Getty Images