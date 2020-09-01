Watch legendary games from Georgetown's John Thompson Jr.

Stephen A. Smith addresses the impact John Thompson Jr. had on the Black community and his career. (2:38)

The college basketball world lost a legendary coach Monday, when it was announced that Georgetown great John Thompson Jr. had died.

Thompson, who coached the Hoyas to the 1984 national championship and three Final Fours, died at 78 years old.

ESPNU is remembering the Naismith Hall of Famer on Wednesday by airing some of the most legendary games of his coaching career.

12:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Duke, 1990

Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning lead the Hoyas to a 79-74 win over Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and the Duke Blue Devils.

2:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Syracuse, 1983

The Hoyas defeated Syracuse 97-92 in what was, at the time, the largest on-campus crowd ever to attend a college basketball game.

4:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Villanova, 1990

Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo lead Georgetown past Rollie Massimino's Villanova squad 70-69.

6:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. UConn, 1996

Thompson's Hoyas top Jim Calhoun's Huskies 77-65 as Allen Iverson (26 points, 8 steals, 6 assists) outlasts Ray Allen (11 points).

8 p.m.: Georgetown vs. St. John's, 1985 Big East Championship

Georgetown wins its fourth Big East title in six years in 1985 thanks to tournament MVP Patrick Ewing.

10 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Pittsburgh, 1986 Big East Tournament quarterfinal