Watch legendary games from Georgetown's John Thompson Jr.

The college basketball world lost a legendary coach Monday, when it was announced that Georgetown great John Thompson Jr. had died.
Thompson, who coached the Hoyas to the 1984 national championship and three Final Fours, died at 78 years old.
ESPNU is remembering the Naismith Hall of Famer on Wednesday by airing some of the most legendary games of his coaching career.
12:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Duke, 1990
Dikembe Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning lead the Hoyas to a 79-74 win over Grant Hill, Christian Laettner, Bobby Hurley and the Duke Blue Devils.
2:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Syracuse, 1983
The Hoyas defeated Syracuse 97-92 in what was, at the time, the largest on-campus crowd ever to attend a college basketball game.
4:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Villanova, 1990
Alonzo Mourning and Dikembe Mutombo lead Georgetown past Rollie Massimino's Villanova squad 70-69.
6:30 p.m.: Georgetown vs. UConn, 1996
Thompson's Hoyas top Jim Calhoun's Huskies 77-65 as Allen Iverson (26 points, 8 steals, 6 assists) outlasts Ray Allen (11 points).
8 p.m.: Georgetown vs. St. John's, 1985 Big East Championship
Georgetown wins its fourth Big East title in six years in 1985 thanks to tournament MVP Patrick Ewing.
10 p.m.: Georgetown vs. Pittsburgh, 1986 Big East Tournament quarterfinal
Georgetown ultimately fails to repeat as Big East champs, however the Hoyas beat the Panthers in thrilling fashion to reach the conference semis.