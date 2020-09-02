Charles Barkley says he'd tell Joel Embiid and Ben Simmons to grow up and be professional instead of just giving up on the duo in Philadelphia. (2:52)

Jay Wright has dismissed speculation tying him to the Philadelphia 76ers' head-coaching vacancy, saying he is "not a candidate for the job" and that he is "very happy and honored to coach at Villanova."

Wright was identified in multiple reports last week as a possible candidate when the Sixers fired coach Brett Brown after being swept by the Boston Celtics in the playoffs.

But in a statement released Wednesday by Villanova, Wright said he doesn't consider himself as a candidate for the Sixers.

"Out of respect for our Villanova Community and our 76ers organization, I feel the need to address speculation about the 76ers head coach position," Wright said.

"The 76ers have a great leader in Elton Brand, outstanding young talent and an incredible opportunity for any coach to compete for a championship. As a lifetime 76ers fan, I have confidence they will bring in the right coach to build on what Brett Brown has developed.

"I am not a candidate for the job. I am very happy and honored to coach at Villanova."