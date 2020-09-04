Tony Farmer, a once-promising high school basketball star who in 2012 was sentenced to prison after assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Ohio, is wanted by police in Louisiana for domestic violence.

Police in Kenner, Louisiana, issued a warrant for his arrest Friday on felony domestic abuse battery after his former girlfriend filed a complaint about an April 17 incident that was recorded by a doorbell camera, police spokesman Lt. Michael Cunningham told ESPN on Friday. The Jefferson Parish District Attorney's office will decide next week whether to seek Farmer's extradition from Ohio, Cunningham said.

Farmer declined to comment in a text message Friday.

Farmer, 26, was a top-100 ESPN recruit with NBA potential but became famous after he fainted in an Ohio court during sentencing in 2012. He spent three years in state prison after attacking his ex-girlfriend in her apartment building and has spent the past five years trying to reestablish his basketball career. He completed his probation for the 2012 conviction in June.

The April doorbell video caught part of an altercation between Farmer and his then-longtime girlfriend, Nikki Manno, who posted the video to her Instagram account last week. In the video, Farmer can be seen grabbing her by the neck in an attempt to drag her inside her house. Farmer and Manno both told ESPN she had threatened to douse him with bleach in retaliation for a previous incident. In the video, an open plastic bottle is visible in her left hand.

ESPN doesn't normally name alleged victims of domestic abuse, but Manno allowed ESPN to use her name publicly. She filed her complaint with police last week, she told ESPN.

"I'm just tired of covering for him," she told ESPN on Friday. "I want people to know the truth and women to know that it's OK to walk away."

Farmer, reached last week by ESPN before the warrant was issued, denied choking Manno and said she had started a fight inside the house. "I am grabbing her by her body trying to bring her back into the house so that she would stop hitting me and throwing bleach all over me and my bag of clothes, as she was hitting me and wiggling down my hand grabs her by her neck as you can see in the video but I didn't mean any (harm)," he wrote in a text.

After graduating from Lee Junior College in Texas in 2017, Farmer played with professional teams in Qatar, Mexico, and Yakima, Washington. He was a star forward at Garfield Heights High School outside of Cleveland and was expected to sign with a top Division 1 program. During his junior year, however, the 6-foot-6 Farmer was arrested after he was caught on video slapping and kicking his ex-girlfriend repeatedly.

Farmer pleaded guilty to kidnapping, felonious assault and robbery and was sentenced to three years. As the judge read her sentence, Farmer, wearing an orange jumpsuit, collapsed. Video of the scene has been seen tens of millions of times on social media and became a popular meme.

ESPN producer Andrew Lockett contributed to this report.