ESPN 100 forward Ben Gregg announced his commitment to Gonzaga on Wednesday, becoming just the third top-30 prospect to commit to the Bulldogs since 2007.

Gregg, a 6-foot-7 forward from Clackamas High School in Oregon, is ranked No. 29 in the ESPN 100 for 2021.

The No. 8 power forward in the class, Gregg chose coach Mark Few's program over a long list of Pac-12 programs, including Oregon, Oregon State, Arizona and California.

Gonzaga didn't offer Gregg until late August, as the frontcourt priorities for the Bulldogs for most of the 2021 class were elite prospects Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren. Holmgren remains uncommitted, but Banchero committed to Duke in August.

The Bulldogs have now landed eight ESPN 100 prospects in the past three recruiting class, but Gregg is the second-highest-ranked recruit in that time. Since 2007, they have landed three top-30 prospects: Austin Daye (No. 27) in 2007, Jalen Suggs (No. 6) for the 2020 class and Gregg.

Gonzaga has two ESPN 100 prospects in the 2021 class with Gregg and four-star forward Kaden Perry (No. 75) in the fold. Few's priority on the recruiting trail has been to revamp the frontcourt, as Corey Kispert is a senior this season and there are few proven commodities up front besides him and Drew Timme. Gonzaga also has Florida transfer Andrew Nembhard sitting out the coming season; the point guard will be eligible for the 2021-22 campaign.

Expect the Bulldogs to continue their pursuit of Holmgren, who is the nation's No. 1-ranked prospect and was an AAU and high school teammate of Suggs'.