The Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference announced its schedule model for the 2020-21 college basketball season on Thursday, becoming the first league to make its plans public following the NCAA establishing a Nov. 25 start date.

Nonconference games will take place between Nov. 25 and Dec. 6, with conference play beginning in men's basketball on Dec. 8 and women's basketball on Dec. 9. After two weeks of conference games, there will be a two-day nonconference window on Dec. 22-23 before conference play resumes after Christmas.

Men's teams will play on Tuesdays and Fridays, and women's teams will play on Wednesdays and Saturdays. The model also provides for a makeup week in late February in case the coronavirus pandemic affects the schedule.

In total, there will be 11 weeks of conference games for a 22-game MAAC season. The MAAC tournaments are scheduled for March 9-13 in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

"The creation of this schedule model involved many moving pieces from multiple groups who are dedicated to seeing MAAC student-athletes return to action this season," MAAC commissioner Rich Ensor said.

"I commend everybody involved in the creation process, including the MAAC Council of Presidents, MAAC Committee on Athletic Administration (COAA), MAAC staff and the MAAC Basketball Working Group. Their hard work made this possible. We are ready and committed to providing a safe playing environment for our student-athletes as we navigate the evolving landscape and possible disruptions to the schedule caused by the COVID-19 pandemic."

According to the MAAC, there will be no fans at games through Dec. 23. After that, the MAAC Basketball Working Group will review the attendance policy along with local and state regulations.

The model is subject to NCAA board of director approval on Sept. 22.