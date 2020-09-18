Louisville hoops planning nonconference bubble

Louisville is planning a nonconference bubble between Nov. 25 and Dec. 5, coach Chris Mack tweeted on Friday.

According to Mack's tweet, the Cardinals are looking for eight to 12 teams to play three to five games during that time span. The teams would stay for free at a local hotel, sources told ESPN, while testing costs would be split evenly among the teams participating.

The expectation is the field will be filled with mostly local teams that can bus to Louisville. Mack mentioned in a Zoom call on Thursday that Bellarmine was one of the potential schools.

Other schools within driving distance of Louisville include Eastern Kentucky, Western Kentucky, Miami (Ohio), Ohio University and Cincinnati, among others.

The NCAA Division I Council announced Wednesday that the season's start date will be delayed until Nov. 25, while the men's and women's committees recommended that each school play at least four nonconference games.