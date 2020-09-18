Five-star forward Harrison Ingram has committed to Stanford, he told ESPN.

Ingram's commitment gives the Cardinal a five-star prospect in back-to-back classes for the first time since at least 2007. He chose Stanford over a final group that included Purdue, North Carolina, Michigan, Harvard and Howard.

"I chose Stanford because the opportunity to come in and make an impact right away was something I could not turn down," Ingram told ESPN. "Coach [Jerod] Haase has believed in me from the beginning and really believes I can be something really special at their school."

A 6-foot-6 forward from Saint Mary's School (Texas), Ingram is ranked No. 16 overall in the ESPN 100 for 2021. He is the No. 3 small forward in the class. Ingram averaged 11.8 points and 3.2 assists for the YGC36 grassroots program on the Adidas Gauntlet circuit in the spring and summer of 2019.

He brings versatility and a winner's mentality to Stanford. Ingram is a triple-threat prospect who will impact games from the perimeter or in the paint, along with being a playmaker and committed rebounder. Defensively, he shows a willingness to sit in his stance to guard, along with versatility and switching ability at that end of the floor.

Ingram is the second five-star prospect to commit to Stanford in the past five months, following 2020 forward Ziaire Williams (No. 8), who committed to the Cardinal on Easter. It's the first time Stanford has landed a five-star prospect in back-to-back classes since the ESPN recruiting database began in 2007.

Ingram is the second commitment for Haase in the 2021 class, joining ESPN 100 point guard Isa Silva (No. 50).

"We are two of the very best playmakers in high school basketball and will fit together perfectly," Ingram said. "He's unselfish and just the exact point guard I want to play with."