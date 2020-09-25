The SEC announced Friday it would start its men's basketball conference season on Dec. 29-30, while its women's conference season would start Dec. 31.

Men's conference play will include 18 games over 20 play dates, with one open date reserved in late January for the SEC/Big 12 Challenge. The second open date is a change this season, as teams did not have a bye date in conference play last season.

Women's conference play will feature 16 games over 18 play dates.

The SEC also announced it would begin nonconference play on Nov. 25, the same date the NCAA Division I Council established earlier this month.

After the Pac-12 announced Thursday it would allow its members to also start Nov. 25, the only conference not currently expected to start on Nov. 25 is the Ivy League.