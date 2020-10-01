Sources: Patriot League to nix games in 2020

The Patriot League is expected to cancel nonconference basketball games in 2020, sources told ESPN.

Coaches in the league have been informed of the league's plans to begin the season in 2021 with an 18-game conference schedule. Army and Navy can appeal in order to play nonconference games in 2020 due to the service academy exemption, sources told ESPN.

Besides the Ivy League, the Patriot League had been considered the most likely conference to cancel nonconference games and delay the start of the season. Multiple coaches in the league expected this decision for several weeks.

The Ivy League announced over the summer it would not allow any athletic competition until after the fall semester. It's unclear whether any Ivy League schools will attempt to play games in December, after the fall semester ends. With several schools in the Ivy operating on a remote learning schedule, there's a chance that student-athletes at those schools won't return to campus until January.

The NCAA announced last month that the 2020-21 college basketball season would be delayed until Nov. 25. The Division I Council suggested each team play at least four nonconference games.