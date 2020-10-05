Ryan Mutombo, the son of Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo, announced Sunday he would follow in his father's footsteps by committing to Georgetown.

Solid as they come💙 pic.twitter.com/vhvKNuzbLW — Ryan Mutombo (@RyanMutombo) October 5, 2020

Mutombo chose the Hoyas over a final four that also included Tennessee, Stanford and Georgia. Although Georgetown was always the perceived favorite due to his father playing for the Hoyas, Tennessee was squarely in the mix down the stretch.

A legitimate impact recruit in his own right, Mutombo is ranked No. 94 in the ESPN 100 for the 2021 class. He's the No. 15 center in the country, and reportedly averaged around 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks last season for The Lovett School (Georgia).

Patrick Ewing made Mutombo a priority recruit in his 2021 class, and Mutombo is the fourth pledge for the Hoyas. He joins guards Tyler Beard and Jordan Riley, and forward Jalin Billingsley. Ewing is still strongly pursuing two five-star prospects in 2021, guard Aminu Mohammed (No. 11) and Efton Reid (No. 18).

Dikembe Mutombo was a two-time Big East Defensive Player of the Year during his career at Georgetown before an NBA career that included eight All-Star Game appearances and four Defensive Player of the Year awards. He has the second-most blocked shots in NBA history.

Mutombo's commitment means the sons of the three Hall of Fame centers that played at Georgetown in the 1980s and 1990s -- Ewing, Mutombo and Alonzo Mourning -- all played for the Hoyas in college.