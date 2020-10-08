Top-50 prospect Bryce McGowens decommitted from Florida State on Thursday, sources told ESPN, in a hit to the Seminoles' top-ranked 2021 recruiting class.

McGowens had already heard from Arizona, Georgia, Nebraska and Virginia Tech within minutes of his decommitment, sources told ESPN. Florida State remains an option. McGowens' older brother, Trey, transferred from Pittsburgh to Nebraska last spring and will suit up for the Cornhuskers this season.

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard from Legacy Early College High School (South Carolina), McGowens committed to Florida State back in February. Clemson, Pittsburgh and others were involved at the time.

McGowens was the highest-ranked prospect in Florida State's No. 1-ranked 2021 recruiting class. He was No. 33 in the ESPN 100, slotting in as the No. 8 shooting guard.

Three other ESPN 100 prospects remain part of Leonard Hamilton's class, including Matt Cleveland (No. 35), Jalen Warley (No. 36) and John Butler (No. 48). Junior college center Naheem McLeod is also part of the group. All four prospects committed to the Seminoles in a two-week span back in July and August.