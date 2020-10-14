Four potential preseason top-25 teams highlight the Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic, including a first-round matchup between Ohio State and coach Penny Hardaway's Memphis.

The tournament will take place Nov. 25-27 at the Sanford Pentagon in Sioux Falls, South Dakota. All 12 games will air on the ESPN family of networks.

The first round will feature West Virginia vs. Texas A&M, Ohio State vs. Memphis, Creighton vs. Utah and Dayton vs. Wichita State. West Virginia, Ohio State and Creighton were all ranked in ESPN's most recent Way-Too-Early Preseason Top 25, while Memphis is likely to move in after Virginia Tech transfer Landers Nolley received a waiver to play immediately.

First-Round Matchups Nov. 25 (All times ET)

West Virginia vs. Texas A&M, 2 p.m.

Ohio State vs. Memphis, 4:30 p.m.

Creighton vs. Utah, 7 p.m.

Dayton vs. Wichita State, 9:30 p.m.

The Crossover Classic is a new version of the Battle 4 Atlantis, which was canceled last month following college basketball's delayed start date because of the coronavirus pandemic. Duke was the lone team to drop out of the original Battle 4 Atlantis field.

A limited number of fans will be allowed at the event, with masks required for all spectators and available for free upon entrance to the arena. The teams will stay in a controlled environment during their time in South Dakota and will be tested regularly for COVID-19.

"Since opening in 2013, the Sanford Pentagon has earned the reputation of being a premier place to host Division I basketball games," said Jesse Smith, vice president of operations for the Sanford Sports Complex. "We are privileged to welcome these eight teams to Sioux Falls and will provide them a safe and memorable experience to start their season."

Sanford Health will work in conjunction with the Sanford Pentagon to ensure health guidelines and safety measures are being followed.

"We aim to provide the blueprint for safely returning to competition for college sports as we navigate COVID-19's presence in our lives," said Jeremy Cauwels, M.D., the senior vice president of quality at Sanford Health and a member of the NCAA COVID-19 medical advisory group. "We want student-athletes to be able to play the sports they love, but we want them and everyone else around them to be in a safe environment."