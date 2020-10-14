INDIANAPOLIS -- Las Vegas will host an NCAA tournament men's basketball regional for the first time in 2023 after the NCAA changed its policy that prevented states with sports wagering from hosting championships.

The NCAA announced Wednesday that a 2023 men's regional will be held in Las Vegas, the first time Nevada will host an NCAA championship event since a women's basketball regional was held at the Thomas & Mack Center in 1991.

The men's regional in Las Vegas was among 450 host sites announced through 2026 for a variety of sports. Nevada will host 11 events, including the 2026 men's Frozen Four, after the NCAA changed its stance on cities with sports betting last year.

The NCAA also announced that Dayton, Ohio, will continue to host the NCAA First Four through at least 2026. It has served as the site for the start of the men's NCAA tournament since 2001.

Previously announced future Final Four sites are Indianapolis in 2021, New Orleans in 2022, Houston in 2023, Phoenix in 2024, San Antonio in 2025 and Indianapolis again in 2026.

The 2020 Final Four in Atlanta was wiped out by the cancellation of the NCAA tournament due to the coronavirus pandemic.