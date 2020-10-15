The Purdue men's basketball team will hold its first official practice Thursday, after coronavirus retests came back negative on two players who had previously had questionable results.

Workouts were paused briefly this week following the questionable tests, and athletic department officials issued a statement acknowledging one test was considered inconclusive, while the other was determined invalid.

When the two people were retested, the results both were negative, allowing practice to resume.

The first day college basketball teams can play games is Nov. 25.