Chet Holmgren and four more star basketball prospects to watch in Sunday's GEICO Top Flight Invite

This weekend's 2020 GEICO Top Flight Invite, held at Highland High School in Gilbert, Arizona, is an early preseason tournament featuring eight elite club basketball teams -- and an abundance of ESPN ranked prospects, led by top 2021 recruit Chet Holmgren.

The three-day tournament will be featured on the national stage on Sunday, with the first of four games starting at 1 p.m. ET on ESPN2.

Let's take a look at the top five ranked players and break down what makes them special:

PF Chet Holmgren

7-foot-1, 195 pounds

Team Sizzle (Minneapolis)

High school: Minnehaha Academy (Minnesota)

2021 ESPN 100 ranking: 1

Uncommitted

The first thing you will notice about this skilled big man is his muscle tone. Over the past six months, Holmgren grew from 7 feet, 183 pounds, with help from weight training and nutrition. That is great news for Holmgren and bad news for opponents. With the added muscle, Holmgren can now finish through contact at a higher rate, as well as play with balance inside the paint with a lower stance.

Holmgren was already a world-class shot-blocker thanks to his size, timing and willingness to protect the rim. His offensive package is advanced and continues to evolve. He is a mismatch both inside and out, and when he attracts a double-team inside, that's when his passing acumen takes over. Gifted with a 7-1 frame and a dependable 3-point shot, the potential for a triple-double makes him a truly unique prospect.

SG Jaden Hardy

6-4, 185 pounds

Air Nado (Henderson, Nevada)

High school: Coronado High School (Nevada)

2021 ESPN 100 ranking: 4

Uncommitted

Hardy makes scoring look easy -- you could make the augment that he is the best offensive player in all of high school basketball. He impacts the game with his scoring skill set, and he is especially gifted going one-on-one within the team concept. His handle is tight and purposeful, and he possesses the innate ability to separate and find an open pocket of space with body control to knock down tough shots or open looks.

Hardy has become more confident in ball-screen reads as he draws the attention of multiple defenders and then reacts to facilitate. Last summer in the EYBL, he improved to 37% behind the arc. A big guard who rebounds and runs with the ball, if Hardy pays attention to his shot efficiency and cuts down on careless turnovers, he will be extremely hard to defend.

C Nate Bittle

7-0, 173 pounds

Prolific Prep (Napa Valley, California)

High school: Prolific Prep (California)

2021 ESPN 100 ranking: 8

Committed to: Oregon

Bittle is a versatile stretch center with a legitimate 3-point shot to space the floor. The Oregon commit's shot is fluid, and he owns a one-foot fadeaway similar to that of Dirk Nowitzki. Bittle is also skilled as a passer and can see over defenders with excellent peripheral vision. He is active on the glass and will certainly block shots, but where Bittle excels is in his mobility as a 7-footer.

Bittle's ball-screen defense is impressive, as he jumps out to hedge a ball screen and, at times, will switch onto small, quicker players without being the victim of a mismatch. He runs with long strides but can sprint the floor even better. Bittle is more finesse than physical at this point, but as his thin frame fills out, his game will elevate.

PG Jaden Bradley

6-3, 190 pounds

National Spotlight (Bradenton, Florida)

High school: IMG Academy (Florida)

2022 ESPN 60 ranking: 6

Uncommitted

A smooth operator from the point guard position, Bradley brings a willingness to make his teammates better and the gifts to score at a dangerous clip. Though he's effective with his dribble pull-up along with a long-distance jumper that forces defenders to close out on him, his ability to drive and finish make him elite. Bradley is quick to throw the pitch-ahead pass in transition, and when he gets into the paint he can make the one-handed drop-off pass or the kick-out assist.

Bradley's delivery to the roll man from a two-man game is quick and accurate. His passing vision is uncommon for his grade, and regardless of the pass that's needed, Bradley has the touch and talent to facilitate others. The ability to find the open man is a gift, and as a floor general, Bradley is poised to lead.

Mikey Williams, ranked No. 3 by ESPN in the 2023 recruiting class, is one of the most explosive and competitive players in all of high school basketball. Photo by Brian Rothmuller/Icon Sportswire

SG Mikey Williams

6-2, 180 pounds

STORM (Huntersville, North Carolina)

High school: Lake Norman Christian (North Carolina)

2023 ESPN 25 ranking: 3

Uncommitted

One of the most explosive and competitive players in high school basketball, Williams is known for his highlights. He can make plays for himself and others at a high rate. He possesses both speed and strength in the open floor to dominate a fast break and finalize the play. When the pace slows down, Williams can influence the game both on and off the ball.

A comfortable long-range shooter who blends in a convincing middle game, Williams will play off two feet in the paint. Because of his scoring prowess, his passing skills are often overlooked, but Williams can be a pinpoint passer and make the assist. He plays with a flair and is exciting to watch while also knowing when to make the simple play.

