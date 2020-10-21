Toledo has paused men's basketball activities for two weeks after six players tested positive for COVID-19 on Tuesday.

This comes three days after head coach Tod Kowalczyk tested positive for the coronavirus. The school said it is isolating those who tested positive, conducting contact tracing and additional testing for close contacts.

Toledo has been conducting weekly testing on Tuesdays in compliance with NCAA COVID-19 protocols.

"Student-athlete health and safety is always our top priority and we are going to continue to follow the prevention protocols and ongoing testing procedures already in place," Toledo athletic director Mike O'Brien said. "The COVID-19 pandemic remains a serious challenge, and our primary focus will always be on ensuring our student-athletes' health. We look forward to our men's basketball program resuming its team activities."

Toledo is reportedly opening its season on Nov. 25 at a multiteam event including Xavier, Bradley and Oakland.