Marquette is pausing for 14 days all activities for its men's and women's basketball teams after one positive COVID-19 test from each team.

The school did not specify whether the positive tests came from athletes or other personnel, but all those who fall into Tier 1 would be quarantined for two weeks.

"Our student-athletes and staff members have been doing a tremendous job in relation to following university and NCAA COVID-19 protocols and that effort has been reflected in our department's low positivity rate," vice president and director of athletics Bill Scholl said.

"The actions we are taking surrounding the basketball programs are a proactive measure aimed at stopping the potential for increased infection, with the health and safety of everyone involved our highest priority."