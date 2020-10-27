2020-21 men's college basketball preview -- Preseason picks, rankings, complete coverage

The 2020-21 college basketball season is scheduled to begin Wednesday, Nov. 25. As the countdown continues, ESPN will make sure you're prepared with breakdowns of the national picture, all the highest-profile leagues and the top stars from coast to coast.
National rankings/predictions
Gasaway: National, conference records that could fall in 2021 and beyond
Conference previews/predictions
New faces in new places
Borzello: Newcomer impact rankings -- College basketball's top new faces
Borzello: Rick Pitino and college basketball's second-chance coaches discuss new challenges
Borzello: Winners and losers of college basketball's transfer season
Gasaway: Does Steve Forbes have the formula to win at Wake Forest?
Gasaway: Billy Donovan and seven other guys who should be coaching college basketball today
Coronavirus pandemic-related features
Borzello: Bubbles, buy games and bid worries: Inside the frenzy to save college basketball's nonconference season
Bracketology: What NCAA tournament forecasters expect from odd 2020-21 basketball season
Medcalf: Why mid- and low-major college basketball programs are in big trouble without buy games
Gasaway: Smaller NCAA tournament field, shorter schedule would not be new phenomenons
Medcalf: UC Riverside among programs with uncertain athletics future due to pandemic
Medcalf: How is Hawai'i going to play basketball in 2020-21?