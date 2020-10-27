Top-35 senior Bryce Hopkins announced his commitment to Kentucky on Monday, giving the Wildcats their second pledge in the 2021 class.

Hopkins, a former Louisville recruit who decommitted from the Cardinals in August, chose Kentucky over a final list that included Illinois, Providence, Indiana and others.

A 6-foot-6 small forward from Fenwick High School (Illinois), Hopkins is ranked No. 32 overall in the ESPN 100 for 2021. He's the No. 5 small forward.

"He's a big-bodied combo forward with long arms, huge hands and is a legit mismatch problem because of his ability to score in different ways from various spots on the floor," ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said. "He needs to improve his conditioning and get into better shape in order to have similar versatility on the defensive end, but he's ready to make an impact on the offensive end from day one."

Hopkins' commitment is the latest in a string of good news for John Calipari's program. Last week, transfers Olivier Sarr (Wake Forest) and Jacob Toppin (Rhode Island) were granted waivers that will enable both to suit up immediately for Kentucky this season, and then five-star junior Skyy Clark committed to the Wildcats.

Hopkins is the second commitment for the Wildcats in 2021, following point guard Nolan Hickman (No. 61), who committed in August. Kentucky is in a strong position with top-25 prospect Daimion Collins (No. 24), and is also in pursuit of five-star recruits Jaden Hardy (No. 4), Hunter Sallis (No. 19), Patrick Baldwin Jr. (No. 2) and Moussa Diabate (No. 7), and recently offered Wisconsin native Brandin Podziemski. Clark is also a candidate to reclassify into the 2021 class and enroll in college next fall.