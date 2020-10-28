Top-35 senior Dallan "Deebo" Coleman has announced his commitment to Georgia Tech, becoming the highest-ranked recruit of the Josh Pastner era.

Coleman chose the Yellow Jackets over Texas Tech and Ole Miss.

A 6-foot-6 shooting guard from West Nassau High School (Florida), Coleman is ranked No. 34 in the ESPN 100 and is the No. 9 shooting guard in the country. Coleman is the first ESPN 100 prospect to commit to Georgia Tech since Mike Devoe in the 2018 class.

Overall, Coleman is the highest-ranked prospect to join the program since Robert Carter in 2012; Carter was one of the first commitments under former coach Brian Gregory.

Coleman averaged 10.2 points and 4.5 rebounds per game in the summer of 2019 on the Nike EYBL grassroots circuit with E1T1 Elite.

"He's a skilled scorer and shot-maker with deep range and very good size on the perimeter," ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said. "He plays with the ball in his hands quite a bit in high school, and while he's probably more of a wing initially at Georgia Tech, the potential is definitely there for him to play multiple positions down the road.

"Given the amount of seniors they have in their backcourt, this is really a critical addition for them because he can step right in and play immediate minutes from day one but also continue to develop into more of a focal point down the road."

Coleman is Georgia Tech's second commitment in the 2021 class, joining in-state shooting guard Miles Kelly, who pledged to the Yellow Jackets last month.