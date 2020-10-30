The matchups for the 2020 ACC/Big Ten Challenge were announced Friday, highlighted by a likely top-10 showdown between Duke and Illinois.

The games will take place Tuesday, Dec. 8 and Wednesday, Dec. 9.

Illinois' trip to Duke highlights the first slate of games, as the Fighting Illini will open the campaign ranked in the top 10 after bringing back Ayo Dosunmu and Kofi Cockburn from last season's team. Duke is also likely to be ranked in the top 10, as the Blue Devils bring in yet another top-10 recruiting class.

Iowa and Wooden Award favorite Luka Garza will host North Carolina on Dec. 8. The Hawkeyes are one of the Big Ten title favorites, while the Tar Heels and their four McDonald's All American freshmen will hope to return to form after North Carolina struggled mightily last season.

ACC/Big Ten Matchups Tuesday, Dec. 8

North Carolina at Iowa

Illinois at Duke

Syracuse at Rutgers

Ohio State at Notre Dame

Purdue at Miami

Boston College at Minnesota

Penn State at Virginia Tech Wednesday, Dec. 9

Louisville at Wisconsin

Michigan State at Virginia

Indiana at Florida State

NC State at Michigan

Maryland at Clemson

Georgia Tech at Nebraska

Pittsburgh at Northwestern

The second set of games is led by a matchup between two of the most consistent programs and coaches in the country: Tom Izzo's Michigan State at Tony Bennett's Virginia. The Spartans split last season's Big Ten title, while Virginia, winners of the 2019 national championship, could open the season ranked in the top five.

Two other potential top-25 matchups will take place on Dec. 9: Louisville at Wisconsin and Indiana at Florida State. The Badgers won a share of the Big Ten championship last season and will be among the favorites again this season, while Louisville and 2020 ACC champion Florida State will hope to stay in the top four of the league after losing some key pieces. The Hoosiers will be a borderline top-25 team entering the season.

Wake Forest will not take part in the Challenge for the second time in three years.

The Big Ten won last season's Challenge 8-6, but the ACC has the overall series lead at 12-6-3. The Challenge was established in 1999.