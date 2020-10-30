Texas Tech guard Mac McClung has received a waiver from the NCAA and is eligible to play this season for the Red Raiders.

McClung made the announcement on Twitter.

McClung transferred from Georgetown in early May and committed to Texas Tech later that month, choosing the Red Raiders over a final group that also included Wake Forest, Memphis, Auburn, BYU, USC and Arkansas. Texas Tech made a strong push late in this recruitment after starting guard Davide Moretti decided to pursue professional options in Europe.

A 6-foot-2 guard from Virginia, McClung was one of the most sought-after transfers on the market. He averaged 15.7 points and 2.4 assists in 21 games last season, shooting 32.3% from 3-point range as a sophomore.

Texas Tech, which took a step back last season after reaching the national championship game in 2019, was ranked No. 14 in ESPN's Way-Too-Early preseason rankings. McClung should fight for a starting spot immediately alongside returning starter Kyler Edwards (11.4 PPG) and five-star freshman Nimari Burnett. Assuming he buys into Chris Beard's defensive system, McClung should provide a major boost offensively to the Red Raiders given his athleticism and aggressiveness at that end of the floor.