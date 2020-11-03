Louisville announced its multiteam men's basketball event Tuesday, finalizing what will likely be the biggest university-run nonconference event during the 2020-21 college basketball season.

In addition to the Cardinals, the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic will feature Seton Hall, Western Kentucky, UNC Greensboro, Winthrop, Arkansas-Little Rock, Duquesne, Southern Illinois and Prairie View A&M. The nine teams will play 18 games over a 10-day stretch from Nov. 25-Dec. 4.

Western Kentucky (Conference USA), UNC Greensboro (Southern Conference), Winthrop (Big South) and Little Rock (Sun Belt) are all favorites in their respective conferences, while Prairie View won the SWAC last season. Louisville and Seton Hall are potential NCAA tournament teams once again.

The schedule is highlighted by Louisville vs. Seton Hall on Friday, Nov. 27.

All nine teams will stay at the Galt House Hotel, which is connected to the KFC Yum! Center by an elevated walkway. There will also be a full court and weight room installed at the hotel during the event, meaning teams won't have to leave the venues unless they take a bus to Louisville's practice facility. All meals will be eaten at the hotel.

The school said the event will follow health protocols established by the ACC.