Ohio State point guard Abel Porter, a graduate transfer from Utah State, will not play for the school this season because of a medical condition, basketball coach Chris Holtmann announced Wednesday.

Ohio State announced that the medical condition is not related to COVID-19. The school did not release further details "out of respect for the privacy of Abel and his family."

"This has been a difficult past few weeks for Abel and his family," Holtmann said. "He is a tremendous person, and I know he is very appreciative for the opportunity to be a Buckeye. Abel has expressed how thankful he is for the fantastic medical care he has received. He will remain a part of our program."

Porter appeared in all 34 games for Utah State last season, averaging 5.6 points and 3.2 assists per game.