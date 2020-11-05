On opening night of the MAC season, Kelly-Shorts Stadium in Mount Pleasant, Michigan, lost power, causing Central Michigan and Ohio to take an early halftime on Wednesday night.

The game, airing on ESPN, had 1:17 left in the second quarter with 3rd and 6 left for Ohio on Central Michigan's 10-yard line. With teams in the locker room, power was restored.

Central Michigan had a 20-13 lead when power was cut, but the Bobcats were driving. The lights then went out, causing a disruption in the broadcast, and resulted in the referees sending both teams to the locker room.

The power problems were believed to be widespread across campus.

Once play resumes, Ohio will get the ball back and the teams will start with 1:17 left in the second quarter, then move directly to the third quarter.