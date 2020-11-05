UConn has suspended all men's basketball activities after a player tested positive for the coronavirus.

The school made the announcement Thursday but did not say who had contracted the virus or when.

"Per university protocol, team activities will remain on hold until contact tracing is completed and it is deemed safe by medical professionals to resume," the school said in a statement.

The Huskies are scheduled to open the season Dec. 2 in the Legends Classic at the Mohegan Sun Arena, which is about 30 miles south of campus in Uncasville. Vanderbilt, USC and BYU are scheduled to be the other participants.

UConn announced earlier this week that due to concerns stemming from the pandemic, public health officials have ruled that attendance for games at Gampel Pavilion will initially be limited to the families of players and coaches from both teams, with each player or coach receiving a maximum of four tickets.