Top-10 senior Moussa Diabate announced his commitment to Michigan basketball on Monday, giving the Wolverines the No. 1 recruiting class in the country.

Diabate had kept his recruitment out of public view for most of the past several months, after deciding against a reclassification into 2020 back in the spring. A number of schools had remained in the mix, but Michigan and Kentucky had received most of the buzz over the last few weeks.

This is a massive commitment for Michigan, as it gives Juwan Howard his second top-10 commitment in the last two weeks. No. 10 senior Caleb Houstan had picked the Wolverines toward the end of October. With Diabate and Houstan in the fold, Michigan has the No. 1 recruiting class in the country entering the early signing period that begins on Wednesday.

Moussa Diabate, a 6-foot-10 power forward from France, is ranked No. 7 in the ESPN 100. Photo by John Jones/Icon Sportswire

In addition to the two top-10 prospects, the Wolverines have commitments from ESPN 100 guards Frankie Collins and Kobe Bufkin, as well as Isaiah Barnes and Will Tschetter.

Diabate, a 6-foot-10 power forward from France who plays at IMG Academy (Florida), is ranked No. 7 in the ESPN 100. He's been at his best on the international circuit, representing France at the U16 and U18 European Championships. In 2018, he averaged 11.1 points and 10.3 rebounds for the U16 team, then followed that up in 2019 by averaging 11.2 points, 11.5 rebounds and 2.2 blocks for the U18 group.

"He is an athletic forward with a great body type and a very high ceiling," ESPN recruiting analyst Adam Finkelstein said. "He's becoming more comfortable facing the basket, expanding his offensive game and he's very versatile on the defensive end. In many ways, he's the modern-day big man."