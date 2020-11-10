The ACC announced its 2020-21 conference basketball schedule on Tuesday, highlighted by Virginia's trip to Duke on Saturday, Feb. 20.

Conference games will start Dec. 12 and run through March 6, with all 15 ACC teams playing at least one conference game in December. Each team will play 20 league games.

Unlike some other leagues, the ACC regular-season slate runs right up against the conference tournament March 9-13, meaning there will be no make-up games on the back end of the conference season. The league's announcement said any conference games unable to be played will be rescheduled only if both teams' schedules permit it, presumably during bye weeks.

"Our institutions, following the guidance of our league's Medical Advisory Group and public health officials, continue to uphold the necessary measures to compete in a safe and responsible manner," ACC commissioner John Swofford said. "ACC Basketball is always met with excitement, which is a tribute to the league's rich tradition of student-athletes, coaches and championship programs. As has been the case throughout the fall, during these unique times we will remain nimble and be as prepared as possible should adjustments be necessary."

Virginia enters the season as the ACC favorite, and the Cavaliers play projected No. 2 team Duke only once, in late February. The Blue Devils will not have to travel to Charlottesville this season. The two rivalry games between Duke and North Carolina will take place on Saturday, Feb. 6, in Durham and Saturday, March 6, in Chapel Hill.

Syracuse and Boston College open the season Dec. 12 in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts, with the pre-holiday schedule highlighted by potential NCAA tournament team Georgia Tech traveling to defending champion Florida State on Dec. 15.