The Mountain West Conference is announcing changes to its men's and women's basketball seasons that greatly reduce travel because of the coronavirus pandemic.

The conference will play 20-game schedules over 11 weeks with teams facing each other in two-game series with a one-day break between games.

Each school will have five home and five road series, reducing the regular travel schedule by a month to help mitigate potential virus exposures.

The conference said league play will begin in December and conclude the last week of February.

The format adjustments create flexibility throughout the season to reschedule games if they need to be postponed because of COVID-19 outbreaks.