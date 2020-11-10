The Minnesota men's basketball team has paused all team activities following a positive coronavirus case, the program announced on Tuesday.

"The University of Minnesota men's basketball team recently paused its workouts and practices due to COVID-19," said team spokesman Karl Anderson. "The team will resume activities once it is cleared to do so."

The Gophers are set to face UW-Green Bay on Nov. 25, the day the season opens. The NCAA's guidelines recommend a 14-day quarantine for players, coaches and other staffers who have frequent contact with the team.

Per the Star Tribune, the team has not practiced since last week. No information about specific cases was announced.

In Minnesota, Gov. Tim Walz announced Tuesday that all bars and restaurants must close at 10 p.m. due to concerns about the spread of the virus. He also restricted the size of funerals and weddings and other gatherings after a record-breaking stretch for cases in the state.