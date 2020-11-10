Junior Dior Johnson, who is ranked No. 11 in the ESPN 60 for 2022, has decommitted from Syracuse, he announced Tuesday on Twitter.

Johnson originally committed to the Orange back in February.

"First off I want to thank the entire Syracuse coaching staff for investing their time into me," Johnson wrote on Twitter. "They have treated me with the utmost respect which is why they will remain one of my top schools. With that being said I would like to reopen my commitment and look at all my options and do what's best for me and my career."

Johnson, a 6-foot-2 point guard who plays at Centennial High School (California), has been a household name in high school basketball circles for several years. He's a native of Saugerties, New York, and scored more than 1,000 points during his seventh- and eighth-grade seasons at Saugerties. Since leaving New York, Johnson has bounced around to a few different high schools, playing alongside five-star prospect Joshua Christopher (Arizona State) last season at Mayfair High School (California) before making another move.

Syracuse had long been considered the favorite for Johnson, as the Orange offered an opportunity for the talented guard to return home to New York. He took multiple visits to Syracuse's campus, including one shortly before his commitment last winter.

Johnson is ranked No. 11 in the 2022 class.

With Johnson now back on the board, only two five-star juniors are currently committed: No. 1 prospect Emoni Bates (Michigan State) and Skyy Clark (Kentucky).