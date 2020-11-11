Miami's season opener against Stetson has been postponed, making it the first game of the 2020-21 season postponed or canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test.

A member of Stetson's men's basketball program tested positive for COVID-19 on Wednesday, and all team activities have been temporarily suspended. Stetson's program will have to suspend activities for 14 days, which would end on Nov. 25.

Nov. 25 is the first day of the college basketball season, when the Hurricanes and Hatters were scheduled to play.

The NCAA's Basketball Guidelines suggest a 14-day quarantine for all Tier 1 individuals as soon as another Tier 1 individual tests positive.

Both schools said they are looking into rescheduling the game.

Miami is scheduled to play North Florida on Nov. 29, while Stetson is scheduled to face FIU on Nov. 27. Stetson had no further information on whether the Nov. 27 game would also need to be postponed.