Seton Hall's men's basketball program has paused all team activities due to positive COVID-19 test results, the school announced Wednesday.

"Our number one concern is that we keep everyone safe and healthy," coach Kevin Willard said. "Since we returned to campus in July, we have been diligent in following protocols and rigorously tested with no positives until this point. But as we've seen throughout the country and here locally, COVID-19 cases are on the rise and unfortunately it has reached our program. We will continue to monitor the situation and we look forward to resuming our preparation for the season when it is safe to do so."

Seton Hall is expected to open its season against Winthrop on Nov. 25 before facing Louisville on Nov. 27, with both games occurring in Louisville's multiteam event, the Wade Houston Tipoff Classic.

The school's announcement doesn't specify how long the entire program will quarantine, but the NCAA's basketball guidelines suggest a 14-day quarantine for all Tier 1 individuals as soon as another Tier 1 individual tests positive. Other Big East programs with positive tests this fall, namely Marquette, have shut down for 14 days.

A 14-day shutdown would put Seton Hall's first two games in doubt.

At the Big East's virtual media day last month, Willard was asked about the prospect of having a full season with the 14-day quarantine recommendation for one positive test.

"It's probably going to be almost impossible," Willard said. "It just doesn't make sense to me, if we're going to test so much, why we're not using the tests to keep moving forward."