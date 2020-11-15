Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim has tested positive for COVID-19, he announced Sunday.

"As part of our routine COVID-19 health and safety protocols, I, along with my team and staff, are tested for COVID-19 multiple times each week," the longtime Orange coach said in a statement released via Twitter. "Following our most recent testing, I was informed that I had tested positive for COVID-19. I immediately began my isolation period at home. I am not experiencing any symptoms at this time, and will continue to monitor my health closely as advised by the medical staff. Thank you for the well wishes. I look forward to getting back on the court with my team."

Boeheim, who will turn 76 on Tuesday, is the second Hall of Fame college basketball coach to test positive in the past week. Michigan State's Tom Izzo announced Monday he had tested positive.

Syracuse also announced Sunday it was pausing men's basketball activities following the positive tests for Boeheim and one other member of the program.

"Our top priority is the health and well-being of our student-athletes, Coach Boeheim and all members of the basketball program," athletic director John Wildhack said in a statement. "Per our COVID safety protocols, following Coach's positive test we conducted an additional round of testing for all members of the basketball program. From that testing we learned that one other member of the program has tested positive. As such, we made the decision to pause all basketball-related activities. We are following all CDC guidelines and ACC protocols, and working closely with the Onondaga County Department of Health, to mitigate further transmission of the virus. All members of the basketball program will be tested again, multiple times, over the next week."

Boeheim took over at Syracuse in 1976 and has led the Orange to five Final Four appearances and a national championship in 2003. He was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 2005.

Syracuse is expected to open its season against Bryant on Nov. 27. With the start of the season for most teams just 10 days away, there are nearly 20 programs nationally that have temporarily shut down because of positive COVID-19 tests in recent weeks.