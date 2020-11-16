Tennessee-Martin men's basketball coach Anthony Stewart died suddenly Sunday, the school announced.

He was 50.

"We are stunned to hear this tragic news," athletic director Kurt McGuffin said. "Coach Stewart was a true leader to every one of the young men he coached. He emphasized the meaning of a college degree and instilled professionalism in each of his student-athletes. We ask for privacy during this difficult time."

No cause of death was given.

Stewart had been head coach of the Skyhawks since 2016, when he was promoted from associate head coach to the top spot to replace Heath Schroyer. He had been the associate head coach under Schroyer for two seasons. As head coach, Stewart led UT Martin to a 22-13 record in his first season at the helm, earning a spot in the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament. The 22 wins equaled the school record for most in a season.

Before joining the UT Martin staff, Stewart spent time as an assistant coach at Ohio, Southern Illinois, Wyoming, Long Beach State and Columbus State Community College. He played basketball and baseball in college at Mount Union.

"What I will remember most about Coach Stewart was his focus in developing our young men to be leaders in their community, leaders in the workforce and leaders in their homes," UT Martin chancellor Keith Carver said. "He always stressed the development of the entire person, well beyond athletics."

Parker Stewart, one of Stewart's three children, transferred from Pittsburgh to Tennessee Martin after the 2017-18 season to play for his father. Last season, Stewart earned second-team All-Ohio Valley honors and averaged 19.0 points.