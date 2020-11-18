The Texas A&M men's basketball team won't open the season at the Crossover Classic tournament in South Dakota because of concerns about the coronavirus.

The Aggies were scheduled to begin their season Nov. 25 against No. 15 West Virginia in the tournament. Instead, they'll play their season opener at home on Nov. 29 against the University of New Orleans.

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork said the decision was made after input from public health experts and the school's medical team after seeing the rise in COVID-19 cases across the country, including in South Dakota.

Bjork said school officials felt it was "most prudent to stay in Texas and work to schedule a home game at Reed Arena.''