Kentucky will sell fan cutouts for men's basketball games Rupp Arena, and at women's basketball and volleyball games and gymnastics events at Memorial Coliseum.

Prices start at $50 with options ranging from 4- to 6-foot tall cutouts and an upgraded version autographed by men's coach John Calipari.

The Rupp premium option is a 4-foot version to be placed in the first two rows of the arena. The 6-foot tunnel option includes Calipari's autograph and will be placed in the tunnels and corners where the team enters the floor.

Similar options are available for women's games with autographs by interim coach Kyra Elzy, volleyball coach Craig Skinner, and gymnastics coach Tim Garrison.

Proceeds from the cutouts will benefit athlete scholarships and educational support.